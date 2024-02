News From Law.com

Opponents of a new cannabis dispensary in Highland Park, New Jersey, have hit the town with a suit seeking to halt cannabis sales. The suit claims that local ordinances allowing the sale of cannabis in Highland Park go against a federal ban on that substance. But some cannabis lawyers have doubts about whether the suit's preemption claim will work for the plaintiffs.

Cannabis

February 27, 2024, 5:03 PM

nature of claim: /