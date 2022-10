News From Law.com

Embroiled in a lease dispute with owners of a Chicago warehouse, MedMen has employed an unexpected legal argument for a cannabis dispensary company. In a suit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, MedMen attorneys at Guzov LLC say the retailer should not be bound to the terms of the warehouse lease because marijuana, while legal in Illinois, remains federally illegal.

October 20, 2022, 5:58 PM