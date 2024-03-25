Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner V. Phillip Hill IV has entered an appearance for Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Kleenex, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 7 in Georgia Northern District Court by Krevolin & Horst and Sher Tremonte LLP on behalf of Marietta Corp., accuses the defendant of owing over $1,600,000 by failing to pay for certain raw materials and skin cleanser products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr., is 1:24-cv-00568, Marietta Corporation v. Kimberly-Clark Global Sales, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 25, 2024, 10:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Marietta Corporation

Plaintiffs

Krevolin Horst

Sher Tremonte LLP

defendants

Kimberly-Clark Global Sales, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract