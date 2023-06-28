New Suit

Pacific Life, a California-based insurance provider, and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Eastern District Court. The court case, over disputed life insurance premium payments, was brought by Stritmatter Kessler Koehler Moore on behalf of Simona Marie, Tom Lewis and their recently dissolved company Altcont LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-05093, Marie et al v. Pacific Life Insurance Company.

June 28, 2023, 6:42 AM

Altcont, LLC

Dr Simona G Marie

Thomas Lewis

Daniel R Laurence Attorney At Law

Pacific Life Insurance Company

Andrew J Brown

Harding Financial Partners Inc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute