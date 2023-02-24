New Suit - Contract

Accounts receivable company Marich Bein LLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Litigation Practice Group and Oakstone Law Group on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Locke Lord, accuses the defendants of entering new contracts with their clients in order to void the plaintiff's right to payment under accounts receivable agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00339, Marich Bein LLC v. Litigation Practice Group PC et al.

Legal Services

February 24, 2023, 7:18 PM