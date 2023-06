Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stoel Rives on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Legacy Health to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Harold Hudson Franklin Jr. on behalf of Ivan Atanassov, Angela Loghry and Daniela Marianu. The case is 3:23-cv-05586, Marianu et al v. Legacy Health, A Public Benefit Corporation.

Washington

June 29, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Angela Loghry

Daniela Marianu

Ivan Atanassov

Harold Hudson Franklin, Jr

defendants

Legacy Health, A Public Benefit Corporation

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation