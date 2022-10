New Suit

Stark & Stark filed a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court against Tom's Kitchen and Clinton Bachert. The suit was brought on behalf of Marilee Mariano and Michael Mariano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04135, Mariano et al v. Tom's Kitchen et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 14, 2022, 2:49 PM