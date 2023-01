Who Got The Work

Chaitra G. Betageri of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz has entered an appearance for Citibank NA in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act. The action was filed Nov. 30 in California Central District Court by the Kazerouni Law Group and William Rose Law on behalf of Maria Eordogh. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael R. Wilner, is 2:22-cv-08711, Maria Eordogh v. Citibank, N.A.