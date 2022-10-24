Who Got The Work

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney shareholder David T. Cellitti has entered an appearance for Zillow Group, the real estate web portal that owns Trulia and Zillow, in a pending digital privacy class action. The suit, which centers on the defendant’s alleged use of 'session replay' software to track user activity on its website, was filed Sept. 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by Freed Kanner London & Millen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:22-cv-04847, Margulis v. Zillow Group, Inc.

Real Estate

October 24, 2022, 4:29 AM