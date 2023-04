Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys at Sills Cummis & Gross removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance and Wintrust Life Finance to New York Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Hodgson Russ on behalf of Adam Margules, who accuses the defendants of liquidating his life insurance policy without cause. The case is 1:23-cv-02584, Margules v. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Adam Margules

defendants

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

Wintrust Life Finance

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract