Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Covington & Burling and DLA Piper have stepped in to represent Apple in a pending class action related to its iOS 15 operating system. The action, filed Aug. 2 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, contends that Apple failed to warn consumers about the negative effects of the iOS 15 on iPhone 7 devices. According to the suit, Apple promoted and marketed that the iOS 15 would improve the performance of the iPhone 7 devices but it instead slowed down the performance of mobile applications, drained the batteries and caused overheating. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts, is 5:23-cv-03882, Margolis et al v. Apple Inc.

Technology

September 18, 2023, 9:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Fern Margolis

Earl McFarland

Eduardo Aranibar

Elizabeth Guidice

Glennis Parker

Juan Padilla

Mayer Margolis

Shaun Biddiscombe

Zev Lewinson

Pomerantz LLP

Apple Inc.

defendant counsels

Covington & Burling

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 890/