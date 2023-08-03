New Suit - False Advertising

Apple was hit with a class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court in connection with its iOS 15 operating system. The complaint, brought by Pomerantz LLP, contends that Apple failed to warn consumers about the negative effects of the iOS 15 on iPhone 7 devices. According to the suit, Apple promoted and marketed that the iOS 15 would improve the performance of the iPhone 7 devices but it instead slowed down the performance of mobile applications, drained the batteries and caused overheating. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-03882, Margolis et al v. Apple Inc.

Technology

August 03, 2023, 6:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Fern Margolis

Earl McFarland

Eduardo Aranibar

Elizabeth Guidice

Glennis Parker

Juan Padilla

Mayer Margolis

Shaun Biddiscombe

Zev Lewinson

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Apple Inc.

nature of claim: 890/