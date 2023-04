New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia America Inc. was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in California Central District Court arising from an alleged defect in 2020-2023 Kia Telluride vehicles. The suit, brought by Lemberg Law, contends that the class vehicles contain defective windshields which are prone to fracturing and cracking under normal driving conditions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00639, Margaret Ritzler et al v. Kia America, Inc.

Automotive

April 13, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

April Fisher

Hank Herber

Jerry Dubose

Linda Wilbur

Margaret Ritzler

Tewana Nelson

Thomas Rocco

Plaintiffs

Lemberg Law LLC

defendants

Kia America, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract