Who Got The Work

Carmaker FCA US has turned to RoseWaldorf LLP to litigate claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The suit was filed March 22 in California Central District Court by Law Offices of Robert B. Mobasseri on behalf of the owner of a 2018 Jeep Renegade. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, is 2:23-cv-02150, Margaret A. Russomano v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

May 06, 2023, 12:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Margaret A. Russomano

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Robert Mobasseri Apc

defendants

FCA US LLC

Does

defendant counsels

Rosewaldorf LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract