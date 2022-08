Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bowman and Brooke on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against medical device company Exactech Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Dell & Dean on behalf of Alison Maresca and Domenick Maresca, arises from a recall of an Exactech product used in hip replacement surgeries. The case is 2:22-cv-04786, Maresca et al v. Exactech, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 15, 2022, 3:53 PM