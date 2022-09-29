Removed To Federal Court

Plex GmbH and Plex Inc., a media streaming platform, on Wednesday removed a data breach class action to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an Aug. 2022 breach impacting the personal information of millions of customers. The suit was filed by Chicago Consumer Law Center. Plex GmbH and Plex Inc. are represented by Freeman, Mathis & Gary. The case is 1:22-cv-05316, Mardis v. Plex, Inc. et al.

Technology

September 29, 2022, 7:29 AM