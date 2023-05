Who Got The Work

McNees Wallace & Nurick and Tucker Ellis have stepped in to represent Select Medical Holdings in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit was filed March 16 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Coffman Legal; Nilges Draher LLC; and Weisberg Cummings PC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner, is 1:23-cv-00469, Marcy v. Select Medical Corporation et al.

Health Care

May 01, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Marcy

Plaintiffs

Weisberg Cummings, P.C.

Coffman Legal, LLC

Nilges Draher LLC

defendants

Select Employment Services, Inc.

Select Medical Corporation

defendant counsels

McNees Wallace & Nurick

Tucker Ellis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations