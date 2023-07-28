Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment, the hotel and casino operator, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Stathis & Leonardis on behalf of Marcus Erodici. The case is 1:23-cv-04062, Marcus Erodici v. Boardwalk Regency, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 28, 2023, 5:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Marcus Erodici

Plaintiffs

Stathis & Leonardis LLC

defendants

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Vici Properties

1-10 John Does

ABC Cos 1-10

Boardwalk Regency, LLC

Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

Caesars Atlantic City, LLC

Caesars New Jersey, Inc.

defendant counsels

Reilly, Mcdevitt & Henrich

Reilly, Mcdevitt & Henrich, P.C.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims