Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment, the hotel and casino operator, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Stathis & Leonardis on behalf of Marcus Erodici. The case is 1:23-cv-04062, Marcus Erodici v. Boardwalk Regency, LLC et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 28, 2023, 5:19 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Caesars Entertainment Corp.
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
- Vici Properties
- 1-10 John Does
- ABC Cos 1-10
- Boardwalk Regency, LLC
- Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino
- Caesars Atlantic City, LLC
- Caesars New Jersey, Inc.
defendant counsels
- Reilly, Mcdevitt & Henrich
- Reilly, Mcdevitt & Henrich, P.C.
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims