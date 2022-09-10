Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group has retained lawyers Patrick J. Lorio, H. Minor Pipes III and Lindsey Margaret Soboul from Pipes Miles Beckman as defense counsel in a pending insurance lawsuit. The complaint, over damage claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed July 26 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Dejean & Noland Law Office on behalf of Curtis Marcombe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe, is 2:22-cv-02335, Marcombe v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 11:33 AM