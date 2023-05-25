Who Got The Work

David P. Skand and Robert P. Zoller of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott and Jon Werner of Lyons & Flood LLP have stepped in to represent PAN Ocean Co. Ltd. and South Jersey Port Corp. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to claims of damaged cargo, was filed April 10 in New Jersey District Court by Casey & Barnett on behalf of Marco Capital Inc. and Mickey Group Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:23-cv-02018, Marco Capital, Inc. et al v. M/V Zhen Zhu Hai et al.

