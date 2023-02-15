New Suit - Copyright

Marchninenth Music and other plaintiffs filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court against Emerald Green Corp. and Edward Ramsay, owners of the 'Drying Shed' restaurant in San Jose. The suit, brought by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, seeks royalties for public performances of songs by The-Dream, Sia, Eddie Murphy, Seduction and Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00676, Marchninenth Music et al. v. Emerald Green Corp. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 15, 2023, 2:51 PM