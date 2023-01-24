New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Kozyak Tropin Throckmorton, is part of a wave of cases accusing real estate companies of colluding to keep rent high by setting lease rates at prices generated by RealPage's AI software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20263, Marchetti v. Realpage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

January 24, 2023, 9:31 AM