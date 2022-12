Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Lockheed Martin to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over disputed pension funds, was filed by attorney Edmund Q. Collier on behalf of the estate of Natale Marchetti Jr. The case is 3:22-cv-01527, Marchetti et al. v. Lockheed Martin Corp.