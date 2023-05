New Suit - Trademark

OTR Distillers d/b/a Northern Row Brewery was sued for trademark infringement on Friday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dinsmore & Shohl on behalf of March First Manufacturing, alleges that the defendant's mark 'Cincinnati Gin' is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's mark 'Cincinnati Distilling.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00326, March First Manufacturing LLC v. OTR Distillers LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 26, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

March First Manufacturing, LLC

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

Otr Distillers, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims