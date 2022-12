Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich on Wednesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment, the hotel and casino operator, to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Richard Amdur Jr. on behalf of Jimmie March and June March. The case is 1:22-cv-07277, March et al v. Harrah's Atlantic City Operating Co., LLC et al.