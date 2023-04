New Suit - Class Action

Geico was hit with an insurance class action on Monday in New York Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Feinstein, Doyle, Payne & Kravec and Vozzolo LLC, asserts that Geico fails to apply sales tax to actual-cash-value payments for total loss motor vehicle damage claims. The case is 6:23-cv-06211, Marcelletti v. GEICO General Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 17, 2023, 3:40 PM

Plaintiffs

John Marcelletti

Plaintiffs

Feinstein Doyle Payne & Kravec, LLC

defendants

GEICO General Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute