Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Royal AC to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Southerland Law Firm on behalf of Joshua Marceaux. The case is 3:23-cv-00211, Marceaux v. Royal AC, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 06, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Marceaux

defendants

Royal AC, Inc.

Service Finance Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract