Who Got The Work

Mark A. Hill and Jacob Lasley of Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons have entered appearances for Allstate in a pending insurance lawsuit over a property damage claim arising from Hurricane Laura. The case was filed July 27 in Louisiana Western District Court by Stutes & Lavergne on behalf of Carolyn Marcantel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D Cain, Jr, is 2:22-cv-02274, Marcantel v. Allstate Indemnity Co.