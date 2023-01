Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Connell Foley on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Schindler Elevator Corp. to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Hach & Rose on behalf of Katherine Marcano. The case is 1:23-cv-00201, Marcano v. Schindler Elevator Corporation.

New York

January 10, 2023, 7:46 PM