New Suit - Employment

McDonald's, Cultural Homestay International and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit on Tuesday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of Dominican national Raymunda Marcano Figueroa, who was allegedly induced into obtaining a work visa to work at a McDonald's in Des Moines. According to the suit, the defendants committed wage theft and other labor violations, then fired the plaintiff and threatened to report her to ICE after she confronted them about the violations. The suit was brought by Parrish Kruidenier Dunn Gentry Brown Bergmann & Messamer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00065, Figueroa v. Cultural Homestay International et al.