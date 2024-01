News From Law.com

Trial attorney Marc Mukasey's law firm is rebranding as Mukasey Young following the departure of co-founder Robert Frenchman, the firm has announced. The new name recognizes Torrey Young, who joined the firm in 2020 after nearly a decade at Foley & Lardner, as a name partner.

January 10, 2024, 3:54 PM

