Who Got The Work

Kevin P. McCoy and Kim S. Zeldin of Carlton Fields have stepped in as defense counsel to Premium Parking Service in a pending privacy class action. The complaint, filed July 9 in California Central District Court by Dapeer Law, accuses Premium of obtaining class members' personal information from non-public motor vehicle state records and sending parking tickets to consumers' home addresses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenly Kiya Kato, is 5:24-cv-01418, Marc Kutylowski v. Premium Parking Service, LLC.

Business Services

August 26, 2024, 11:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Marc Kutylowski

Plaintiffs

Dapeer Law, P.A.

Defendants

Premium Parking Service, LLC

defendant counsels

Carlton Fields

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation