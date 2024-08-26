Kevin P. McCoy and Kim S. Zeldin of Carlton Fields have stepped in as defense counsel to Premium Parking Service in a pending privacy class action. The complaint, filed July 9 in California Central District Court by Dapeer Law, accuses Premium of obtaining class members' personal information from non-public motor vehicle state records and sending parking tickets to consumers' home addresses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenly Kiya Kato, is 5:24-cv-01418, Marc Kutylowski v. Premium Parking Service, LLC.
Business Services
August 26, 2024, 11:06 AM