New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealthcare Insurance was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas on behalf of Dr. Marc Everett, who seeks over $118,000 for medical services rendered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-04856, Marc Everett MD PC v. United Healthcare Insurance Company.