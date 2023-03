Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gibbons on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Gottlieb and Greenspan on behalf of Dr. Marc Everett, who seeks reimbursement for performing reconstructive surgery. The case is 2:23-cv-02265, Marc Everett MD PC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

March 23, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Marc Everett MD PC

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Gibbons

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations