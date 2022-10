New Suit - Health Insurance

Cigna, the health insurer, was sued Friday in New York Southern District Court for alleged failure to pay for an insured's surgery. The court action was filed by Halkovich Law LLC on behalf of a Manhattan plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08749, Marc Everett MD PC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.