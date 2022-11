Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against SDH Services West LLC to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of Akaycia Marbury. The case is 4:22-cv-00397, Marbury v. SDH Services West LLC.

Florida

November 10, 2022, 11:54 AM