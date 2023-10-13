Who Got The Work

Betty Hong Chen of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Zoom Video Communications in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 21 in California Northern District Court by Goldberg Segalla and Avek IP on behalf of Marble Voip Partners, asserts a single patent related to a system for enabling voice over internet protocol for computer applications. The defendant is also represented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:23-cv-03619, Marble Voip Partners LLC v. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

October 13, 2023, 2:53 PM

