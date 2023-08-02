Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon have entered appearances for Zoom Video Communications, the popular videoconferencing platform, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 21 in California Northern District Court by Goldberg Segalla and Avek IP on behalf of Marble Voip Partners, asserts a single patent related to a system for enabling voice over internet protocol for computer applications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:23-cv-03619, Marble Voip Partners LLC v. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 02, 2023, 4:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Marble Voip Partners LLC

Plaintiffs

Goldberg Segalla

Koning Zollar LLP

Avek Ip, LLC

Erickson Kernell

defendants

Zoom Video Communications, Inc

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims