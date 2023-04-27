Who Got The Work

Michael R. Pacewicz of Crowe & Dunlevy has entered an appearance for NS JPF Lender LLC in a pending quiet title lawsuit. The action was filed March 13 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Mahaffey & Gore and Wm. Bailey Cook III P.C. on behalf of the Commissioners of the Land Office, James Marble and Vivian Marble. Co-defendant Jim Parker Farms is represented by Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman, is 5:23-cv-00227, Marble et al v. Ns Jpf Lender LLC et al.

Government

April 27, 2023, 10:37 AM

Commissioners of the Land Office

James Marble

Vivian Marble

Mahaffey & Gore, PC

Mahaffey & Gore PC

William Bailey Cook, Iii, P.C.

Wm. Bailey Cook, Iii, P.C.

William B Cook, III

Bureau of Land Management

Jim Parker Farms LLC

Ns Jpf Lender LLC

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

Crowe & Dunlevy

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property