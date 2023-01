Removed To Federal Court

Liskow & Lewis and Kelly, Morgan, Dennis, Corziner & Hanson removed a personal injury lawsuit against CrownQuest Operating, Enterprise Products Partners and other defendants to Texas Western District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by Arnold & Itkin on behalf of a plaintiff claiming major injuries from a gas pipeline explosion and resulting fire. The case is 7:23-cv-00009, Marble et al v. Enterprise Products Operating LLC et al.

Energy

January 13, 2023, 1:14 PM