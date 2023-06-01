New Suit - Contract

Marathon Petroleum sued Ganesh Inc. aka Ganesh Company and other defendants on Tuesday in Arizona District Court over a franchise dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Miller Nash, accuses the defendants of failing to maintain storage tanks located at its University Drive premises in accordance with applicable fire laws, regulations and governmental requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00962, Marathon Petroleum Company LP v. Ganesh Incorporated et al.

June 01, 2023, 7:07 AM

