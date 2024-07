News From Law.com

Houston-based Marathon Oil Co. agreed to invest $177 million in extensive compliance measures, a condition of a settlement reached Thursday with the Environmental Protection Agency. Much of that commitment will be expended by the end of this year, according to a joint statement of the EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice. In addition, Marathon agrees to pay a civil penalty of $64.5 million, the largest ever for stationary source violations of the Clean Air Act.

Energy

July 12, 2024, 1:45 PM