New Suit - Trade Secrets

Butler Snow filed trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court on behalf of Marathon Equipment Co., a Dover company. The complaint targets former Marathon sales manager Robert Quinn for allegedly going to work for a competitor rather than retiring as he had claimed, and misappropriating confidential information regarding the sales volume of Marathon dealers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00205, Marathon Equipment Company (Delaware) v. Quinn.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 17, 2022, 3:03 PM