New Suit - Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a data breach class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against Marymount Manhattan College. The complaint pursues claims on behalf of past and current students whose personally identifiable information was allegedly made vulnerable in a Nov. 2021 data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07027, Marano v. Marymount Manhattan College.

New York

August 17, 2022, 7:50 PM