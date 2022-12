New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Berger Montague and Capstone Law, alleges that certain Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade vehicles have defective headlights which easily deteriorate from exposure to moisture and condensation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02193, Maranda et al v. Hyundai Motor America Inc., a California corporation et al.