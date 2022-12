New Suit - Contract

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Varnum LLP filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Marada Industries Inc. The complaint targets for Anchor Tool & Die Co. for allegedly delivering defective automotive parts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02333, Marada Industries, Inc. v. Anchor Tool & Die Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 29, 2022, 10:04 AM