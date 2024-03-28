Who Got The Work

Charles S. Caulkins of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Cusano Air Conditioning & Heating and John E. Cusano in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Feb. 12 in Florida Southern District Court by the Fairlaw Firm on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:24-cv-20546, Maracallo v. Cusano Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc. et al.

Business Services

March 28, 2024, 10:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Winston Maracallo

Plaintiffs

Fairlaw Firm

defendants

Cusano Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc.

John E. Cusano

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations