New Suit

Holland & Hart and Molnar Atabek LLP filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday in Wyoming District Court on behalf of Maps Towing & Diesel Repair. The complaint, which targets Blue Lines Distribution and other defendants, centers on the plaintiff's recovery of an eighteen-wheeler truck containing fragile cargo. The complaint accuses the defendants of making defamatory statements about Maps Towing in the local media in retaliation for the bill for recovery services, resulting in Maps' temporary suspension from the highway patrol recovery rotation list. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00255, Maps Towing & Diesel Repair Inc v. Blue Lines Distribution Ltd et al.

Automotive

December 06, 2022, 5:11 PM