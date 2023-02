New Suit - Contract

Maplewood Senior Living filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against M&T Insurance Agency on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, arises from a dispute over a stop work order issued during construction of a senior living facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01240, Maplewood Senior Living LLC v. M&T Insurance Agency Inc.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 5:10 PM