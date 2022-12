New Suit - Contract

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Maple House Records. The suit brings claims against Elevation Festivals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02205, Maple House Records LLC v. Elevation Festivals, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 07, 2022, 12:49 PM